IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) is one of the world’s best-known quantum computing companies. Worth roughly $10 billion, it may be the largest pure-play quantum computing company on earth. IONQ stock made an impressive gain over
IonQ: Beware Dilution And Rising Losses
Summary
- IonQ was deep in the red in the trailing 12-month (TTM) period.
- IonQ's net loss has been getting larger over time. Its operations are bleeding cash, though it stays afloat through equity sales.
- The company can keep selling equity to raise cash for now, but it's not clear that market conditions will remain favorable for that.
- Mainstream adoption of quantum computing is likely decades away.
- In this article, I explain why I'd avoid IonQ stock today.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.