The AMG TimesSquare International Small Cap Fund (MUTF:TQTIX) (Class I) returned 6.09% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 3.69% for the benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index. For the 12 months ending March 31, 2025, the Fund returned 1.92%, while the benchmark returned
AMG TimesSquare International Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The Fund outperformed its benchmark in Q1 2025, driven by strong stock selection, especially in European consumer discretionary and industrials sectors.
- We remain constructive on select European defense and industrial names, while maintaining caution amid inflationary pressures and policy uncertainties across regions.
- Japanese holdings are balanced, with tourism and consumer sectors offsetting export headwinds; we are slightly underweight Japanese banks due to rate hike expectations.
- Given ongoing global volatility and policy shifts, we are opportunistic but cautious, focusing on long-term resilience and selective additions to oversold positions.
