The AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund (MUTF:MSSVX) (Class N ) returned −14.43% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the −11.12% return for its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Growth Index. For the 12 months ending March 31, 2025, the Fund returned −14.50%, which lagged behind the benchmark return
AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund underperformed its benchmark in Q1 2025, driven by technology and industrials sector headwinds and policy uncertainty.
- Key detractors included indie Semiconductor, Ultra Clean Holdings, and BILL Holdings, while Tempus AI was a standout contributor with strong growth and data-driven healthcare innovation.
- We initiated new positions in CACI, Amentum, Essential Properties, and DigitalOcean, capitalizing on market volatility and attractive valuations amid policy-driven turbulence.
- Despite near-term volatility from trade and government policy shifts, we remain focused on companies with strong competitive positions, balance sheets, and long-term growth prospects.
AMG is a strategic partner to, and long-term investor in, leading independent investment firms globally. We provide the advantages of partnership to magnify our Affiliates’ success, while preserving their autonomy and independence. We leverage our capabilities and insight, offering strategic, business development, operational, and capital support to our Affiliates, to create exceptional value for their clients and our shareholders. With AMG, Affiliates are able to expand their reach, diversify their business, and achieve further success. When Affiliates choose AMG as a partner, they are choosing independence. Not only do our partners value their autonomy, their clients also recognize that an independent firm’s entrepreneurial and investment-centric culture is instrumental to generating differentiated long-term returns. Having operated our distinct partnership model for 30 years, our entrepreneurial spirit, ownership mindset, and focus on excellence are deeply rooted. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by AMG, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use AMG's official channels.
Recommended For You
About MSSVX Ticker
Compare to Peers