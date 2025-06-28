Nu Holdings: Investors Are Overestimating These Two Risks
Summary
- I reiterate my buy recommendation for Nu Holdings, seeing over 30% upside and strong prospects for international expansion, despite recent executive turnover.
- Berkshire Hathaway's exit and management changes have spooked investors, but I believe these moves will increase agility and efficiency, especially with Roberto Campos Neto joining.
- Nu's proven growth model in Brazil is now being replicated in Mexico, with a new full-service banking license as a key catalyst for future results.
- Valuation remains attractive at 22x earnings, and while risks exist in Mexican expansion and Brazil's rate environment, the risk/reward profile is compelling.
