IREN Limited Is Breaking Out Again (Technical Analysis)

Jun. 28, 2025 9:00 AM ETIREN Limited (IREN) StockBTC-USD, IREN
Jack Bowman
Investing Group

Summary

  • IREN Limited is up over 94% since I first recommended it, but was also down over 30% off my initial buy price at one point. This thing is volatile!
  • The fundamentals of the company have changed little in the last three months, but the technical charts show a lot of promise still.
  • I break down and annotate a chart fully, and discuss both the short- and medium-term outlooks for IREN stock.
  • While I am not personally adding more to my position, I am not trimming, and believe that we could see more gains ahead.
www.investopedia.com/terms/p/ppo.asp

A blue financial chart with arrows pointing up

Olena_T

Introduction

It's only been a few months since I gave a buy rating to IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN), a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner and AI cloud provider, that focuses on renewable energy infrastructure built alongside their facilities.

This article was written by

Jack Bowman
5.5K Followers

Writer, registered investment advisor, former economics teacher, with many other hats that I wear.

Learn something new every day.

I am a contributing analyst for the Sungarden Investors Club. Regularly, I contribute to Seeking Alpha as a co-author with the club's leader, Sungarden Investment Publishing, AKA Rob Isbitts.

Analyst's Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IREN, NBIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

