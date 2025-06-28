If I invest in MLPs to generate income, I prefer to keep volatility to a minimum. And with instability in the Middle East increasing oil price volatility (OVX), I’m re-evaluating Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (
Among MLPs, MLPX Is The Most Promising Candidate Going Forward
Summary
- It’s impossible not to notice the surge in oil market volatility, as signaled by the spike in the OVX.
- Although MLPX has a high standard deviation, its holding distribution is, in my view, less exposed to this risk compared to its competitors.
- Considering its competitive dividend, I believe it could offer alpha in the MLP market over the next quarter.
- While still sharing the same intrinsic risks of the energy market and global equity systemic risks.
To avoid excluding MLPs from an income portfolio, I believe MLPX is better positioned to manage the energy market risks on the horizon.
