I initiate coverage of Nissan (OTCMKY:NSANY) with a Buy rating. Nissan is a Japanese automotive parts and vehicle manufacturer. They sell vehicles under the brand names Nissan and Infiniti. They also sell extensive vehicles and
Nissan's Recovery Won't Be Easy, But Insiders Believe It Can Be Done
Summary
- We initiate coverage on Nissan with a Buy rating, given the extremely pessimistic current market valuation, providing a steep margin of safety.
- Our US$7.80/sh price target reflects our view that Nissan's problems are not new, and Nissan has been buying back their undervalued shares at similar prices since 2023.
- Nissan's hefty balance sheet and a 1.53 current ratio, show they can get through the current headwinds, and this contributes to our investment thesis.
- The new management of Nissan has revealed a plan called Re:Nissan, aimed at making the company profitable by 2027 by major cuts and making the company more efficient.
