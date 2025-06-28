Macquarie Climate Solutions Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Macquarie Asset Management
1 Follower

Summary

  • Global markets were volatile in 1Q25, with US policy uncertainty, recession fears, and inflation weighing on sentiment and clean energy stocks underperforming.
  • The Fund's defensive overweight to utilities helped limit underperformance versus the benchmark, despite steep declines in renewables due to policy rollbacks and trade shocks.
  • We maintain conviction in long-term climate solutions, especially solar and global renewables, and see utilities as a resilient sector amid US policy headwinds.
  • Institutional demand for climate solutions remains strong, and our diversified approach positions the Fund to benefit from global clean energy and sustainability trends.

Businessman points to an increasing arrow symbolizing carbon reduction. Emphasizes the importance of limiting global warming and CO2 emissions in the bio circular green economy.

Mongkol Onnuan/iStock via Getty Images

Market review

Global markets were mixed in 1Q25, with European markets materially outperforming those in the US. The Trump administration's strategy of "flooding the zone" with numerous economic policies, including frequent tariff threats and abrupt policy changes, created significant trade

This article was written by

Macquarie Asset Management
1 Follower
Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is the asset management division of Macquarie Group. MAM is an integrated asset manager across public and private markets offering a diverse range of capabilities, including real assets, real estate, credit, equities and multi-asset solutions. Macquarie Group refers to Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. Delaware Funds by Macquarie refers to certain investment solutions that MAM distributes, offers, or advises. Investment advisory services are provided to the Delaware Funds by Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust (MIMBT), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment adviser. The Delaware Funds are distributed by Delaware Distributors, L.P., a registered broker/dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and an affiliate of MIMBT. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Macquarie Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the Macquarie Asset Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About IVEIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IVEIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IENRX
--
IEYAX
--
IEYCX
--
IEYYX
--
IVEIX
--
IYEFX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News