Amazon's Satellite & Robotics Rally Is Just Getting Started
Summary
- Amazon is aggressively expanding into satellites (Project Kuiper) and robotics, aiming to diversify revenue and future-proof its business beyond e-commerce and cloud.
- Despite heavy capex and short-term free cash flow pressure, Amazon's strong balance sheet and proven execution support my Buy rating for long-term investors.
- Valuation is rich at 34× forward earnings but justified by robust AWS growth, global expansion, and the potential of new ventures like Kuiper and AI automation.
- Risks include intense competition, execution challenges in new ventures, and macro/tariff headwinds, but Amazon’s track record and scale offer resilience.
