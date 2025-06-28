Macquarie Emerging Markets Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Macquarie Asset Management
2 Followers

Summary

  • Macquarie Emerging Markets Fund outperformed its benchmark in Q1 2025, driven by strong stock selection in South Korea and China, especially in AI and technology.
  • We favor overweight positions in South Korea and Taiwan, focusing on digitalization and semiconductor trends, while remaining underweight in China, India, and financials.
  • Despite near-term volatility from US policy and geopolitical tensions, we see long-term growth opportunities in emerging markets tied to urbanization and productivity.
  • Key contributors included SK Square and SK Hynix, while Taiwan Semiconductor and New Oriental Education detracted; sector allocation in industrials and IT was pivotal.

emerging market

tum3123

Market review

The Fund's benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (net), returned 2.9% in US dollar terms in 1Q25, outperforming developed markets. Performance dispersion across individual countries was elevated as investors grappled with a range of issues including tariff policies and economic growth in

This article was written by

Macquarie Asset Management
2 Followers
Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is the asset management division of Macquarie Group. MAM is an integrated asset manager across public and private markets offering a diverse range of capabilities, including real assets, real estate, credit, equities and multi-asset solutions. Macquarie Group refers to Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. Delaware Funds by Macquarie refers to certain investment solutions that MAM distributes, offers, or advises. Investment advisory services are provided to the Delaware Funds by Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust (MIMBT), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment adviser. The Delaware Funds are distributed by Delaware Distributors, L.P., a registered broker/dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and an affiliate of MIMBT. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Macquarie Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the Macquarie Asset Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About DEMIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DEMIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DEMAX
--
DEMCX
--
DEMIX
--
DEMZX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News