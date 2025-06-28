Macquarie Floating Rate Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Macquarie Asset Management
2 Followers

Summary

  • The US leveraged loan market saw modest gains in 1Q25 amid increased volatility, policy uncertainty, and slowing retail inflows.
  • Macquarie Floating Rate Fund (DDFLX) slightly underperformed its benchmark, with sector positioning and security selection driving both positive and negative contributions.
  • Loan market fundamentals remain resilient, with low default rates and healthy balance sheets, but credit selection is increasingly critical in a volatile environment.
  • We expect default rates to rise modestly, so our portfolio positioning aims to balance competitive yield with risk management amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Bar graph of floating cash - Wave pattern

PM Images

Market review

The Morningstar LSTA US Leveraged Loan Index returned 0.48% in 1Q25, as concerns about tariffs, volatility across capital markets, and economic policy uncertainty generally weighed on the asset class. Performance in January was strong but as the quarter progressed, a shift

This article was written by

Macquarie Asset Management
2 Followers
Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is the asset management division of Macquarie Group. MAM is an integrated asset manager across public and private markets offering a diverse range of capabilities, including real assets, real estate, credit, equities and multi-asset solutions. Macquarie Group refers to Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. Delaware Funds by Macquarie refers to certain investment solutions that MAM distributes, offers, or advises. Investment advisory services are provided to the Delaware Funds by Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust (MIMBT), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment adviser. The Delaware Funds are distributed by Delaware Distributors, L.P., a registered broker/dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and an affiliate of MIMBT. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Macquarie Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the Macquarie Asset Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About DDFLX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DDFLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DDFAX
--
DDFCX
--
DDFFX
--
DDFLX
--
DDFZX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News