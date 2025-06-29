Rio Tinto: 2 Reasons Not To Buy

Kenio Fontes
Investing Group

Summary

  • Rio Tinto offers strong valuation and profitability, but the stock hasn't rewarded shareholders yet; it's a long-term, dividend-focused setup.
  • Heavy reliance on iron ore remains a concern, as diversification is happening, but driven by weak iron ore prices, making future returns still uncertain.
  • Vale offers iron ore exposure, with better margins and a lower valuation, making Rio Tinto's premium look excessive, despite its diversification and quality.
  • I rate Rio Tinto as a hold: it's a quality company, but returns depend on a commodity rebound and successful diversification execution.
Vibrant Twilight at the Colorful Rio Tinto Mine

Agustin Orduna/iStock via Getty Images

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) (OTCPK:RTPPF) (OTCPK:RTNTF) is a company that immediately catches the eye because, in addition to being one of the world's leading mining companies and well managed, it has great metrics. Valuation and profitability are

SUNGARDEN'S INVESTING GROUP AT SEEKING ALPHA

By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes

Would our club help you?

If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.

  1. When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset
  2. I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon
  3. I want to learn how to better manage risk
  4. I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points"
  5. I want to capitalize on changing markets
  6. Most investing services are more hype than help
  7. I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets
  8. I know there's a lot more to learn

This article was written by

Kenio Fontes
820 Followers

Equity Research Analyst with a broad career in the financial market, covered both Brazilian and global stocks. As a value investor, my analysis is primarily fundamental, focusing on identifying undervalued stocks with growth potential. Feel free to reach out for collaborations or to connect!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIO
--
RTNTF
--
RTPPF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News