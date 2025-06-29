A few months ago, in March 2025, I made the painful decision to downgrade telecommunications company Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI ). This move came after management announced the sale of certain key assets, specifically

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!