MediaAlpha: No Sign Of Growth
Summary
- MediaAlpha's revenue surged 122.78% in 2024, driven by record growth in Property & Casualty Insurance, now 76.1% of total revenue.
- Despite revenue growth, the company operates at a loss with a negative P/E ratio and historically negative net income, raising red flags.
- MAX's heavy reliance on P&C insurance is both a growth driver and a risk, especially if regulations tighten or competition intensifies.
- Given persistent losses and lack of diversification, I recommend selling shares, as the company shows little sign of sustainable improvement.
