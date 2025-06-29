MDST: Get Steady High Income From This Midstream Energy ETF

George Spritzer, CFA
Investing Group

Summary

  • MDST ETF offers high, steady monthly income from midstream energy assets, with a 10% yield and no K-1 tax forms for investors.
  • The fund uses an active strategy with options overlays to enhance income and reduce volatility compared to the Alerian Midstream Index.
  • MDST provides tax efficiency, low leverage, and easy access to the midstream sector, though it has higher expenses and only moderate liquidity.
  • Given 100% return of capital distributions, MDST can be used in both retirement, or taxable accounts.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Industrial pipelines

imantsu/iStock via Getty Images

Energy midstream stocks offer an attractive option for US investors looking for steady high income. The midstream category includes pipelines, storage, and processing facilities. Companies in this sector would typically generate stable, fee-based cash flows from long-term contracts.

Unlike exploration

George is a contributor to the investing group Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Opportunities, a premium service dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. The group manages four portfolios with a range of yield targets, a monthly newsletter, weekly commentary, rankings of CEFs based on yield, trade alerts, and access to chat for questions. Learn more.

This article was written by

George Spritzer, CFA
4.87K Followers

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor who specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George also shares his understanding of how to profit from investing with special situations as a catalyst.

George is a contributor to the investing group Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, a premium service dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. The group manages four portfolios with a range of yield targets, a monthly newsletter, weekly commentary, rankings of CEFs based on yield, trade alerts, and access to chat for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MDST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MDST ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MDST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MDST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News