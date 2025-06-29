Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Alpha Line as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Oscar Health: A Misunderstood Platform
Summary
- Oscar generated $328.8 million in Q1 adjusted EBITDA with a 9.8% operating margin, up 110 bps year-over-year.
- SG&A ratio fell to 15.8%, driven by 40% fixed-cost leverage and 15% tech-driven efficiencies like 98% auto-claims processing.
- A 5-year DCF with 30% FCF growth and a 5x terminal multiple supports a $61/share fair value, over 3x upside.
- +Oscar supports over 500K external lives, delivering 6x ROI in pharmacy tools and 48% higher appointment bookings.
