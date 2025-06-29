Telefonica Brasil: Still Attractive After H1 Rally, But Lower Rates Needed For More

Bernard Zambonin
Summary

  • Telefonica Brasil is up nearly 50% year-to-date after a weak 2024, driven by robust operational results and optimism about macro trends like currency strength and peaking rates.
  • Revenue and EBITDA are growing above inflation, margins are expanding, and leverage remains very low at just 0.5x, supporting consistent free cash flow generation.
  • Management has reiterated a 100% payout policy for 2025–2026, with potential upside to 120% supported by healthy cash reserves and recent buybacks.
  • Despite a decent 6.5%–8% base yield (up to 9.5% in a bull case), the yield is roughly in line with Brazil’s high real interest rates, which limits relative appeal.
  • VIV stock trades at a forward EV/EBITDA about 43% below peers, leaving room for re-rating if EPS growth is delivered and domestic interest rates begin to ease.

Vivo operational center

Danilo Oliver/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Telefônica Brasil (VIV), the largest telecom company in Brazil, has engaged year to date in a strong rebound versus a super weak 2024 performance in line with the bearish sentiment around Brazilian

Bernard Zambonin
I cover global equities with a sharp focus on emerging markets and under-the-radar opportunities. My work appears on Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, and GuruFocus, and I’ve previously contributed to TheStreet. My goal is simple: deliver deep, actionable insights that go beyond the usual headlines and help investors navigate complex markets with greater confidence.

