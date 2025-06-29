Wall Street Week Ahead

Wall Street's focus next week will be on Senate Republicans' push to pass President Donald Trump's sweeping "One Big Beautiful Act" legislation, and key labor market data.



Senate Republicans are planning to vote on the bill over the weekend, and Trump is hoping for its approval by July 4, which is a stock market holiday for Independence Day.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the June nonfarm payrolls report on Thursday, a reading that could influence Federal Reserve monetary policy actions.



Speaking of the Fed, chair Jerome Powell this week said the central bank will continue to stick to a wait-and-see approach with interest rates. Powell will be speaking on July 1 at a European Central Bank forum in Portugal.



The earnings calendar is light next week, but vehicle deliveries will grab the spotlight, most notably Tesla's (TSLA) second quarter announcement expected on Wednesday.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, June 30 : Progress Software (PRGS). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 1: Constellation Brands (STZ), MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM), The Greenbrier Companies (GBX). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 2: UniFirst Corporation (UNF) See the full earnings calendar.

Investing Group Spotlight - Global Shipping

Value Investor's Edge has been closely tracking the recent Middle East escalation and subsequent ceasefire as it relates to global shipping markets. This situation is particularly interesting since Iran was one of Russia's key allies in the region and after the recent fall of Assad in Syria, Russia is running out of allies. While tanker rates temporarily spiked mid-month alongside rising oil prices, very few vessels were able to achieve these strong rates, so we do not expect notable contributions to Q2 or Q3 earnings results; however, the price sensitivity does underscore the current tightness in global tanker markets, which underscores our medium- to long-term bullish thesis, particularly in large sized crude tankers. With Russia also losing both a major weapons supplier as well as losing another key regional ally, we suspect negotiating power may shift more in Ukraine's direction, potentially prolonging (potentially expanding) the ongoing sanctions on Russian oil and diesel exports if Putin is unwilling to accept the new reality.



J recently sat down with Seeking Alpha’s The Investing Experts Podcast to discuss the current

state of global shipping, along with some of his favorite current names in the sector.



We are actively preparing the July 2025 model portfolio update on Value Investor’s Edge (our long-only models are +9% YTD in 2025 and have achieved a 7y IRR of 43%) which will focus on the 12 best positioned stocks in this dynamic global environment. One of our confirmed picks is International Seaways (INSW) which is a diversified tanker owner with strong corporate governance and a US-based management team. INSW stock has pulled back a bit as traders have unwound the 'war risk premium', but we believe the stock is as attractive as ever, especially on a 12-24 month time horizon. INSW currently has a net asset value ("NAV") of roughly $55/sh, and if we have a moderately strong fall reason, it is very feasible to see trading ranges at or above-NAV by later this year.



