The stock market has reached new intraday highs, and with it, valuation multiples are appearing more stretched than ever. The core question that is important for investors to consider is: what can derail this rally, and what's the best way to protect our portfolios from
DoorDash: Time To Lock In Gains On Expansive M&A Deals And Potential Deceleration
Summary
- I'm downgrading DoorDash to neutral after a 40%+ rally, as valuation looks stretched and upside appears limited from here.
- Recent large M&A deals—Deliveroo and SevenRooms—consume most of DoorDash's cash, raising balance sheet and strategic concerns.
- Deliveroo acquisition fits DoorDash's platform, but SevenRooms is a riskier, less synergistic move into enterprise software.
- With macro headwinds and possible order deceleration as evidenced by restaurants' comp sales trends, I recommend locking in gains on DoorDash and protecting portfolios from downside risk.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.