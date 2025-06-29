Macquarie Large Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Market volatility and policy uncertainty led to negative returns, but the Fund outperformed its benchmark by focusing on high-quality growth businesses.
  • Stock selection in financials, consumer discretionary, and information technology drove outperformance, while avoiding Tesla and holding ICE and Visa contributed positively.
  • We exited underperforming positions like Electronic Arts and initiated new positions such as IDEXX Laboratories, capitalizing on sector-specific opportunities.
  • With risk factors still elevated, our disciplined quality-growth approach is well-positioned for persistent volatility and should benefit as market leadership broadens.

Market review

It's hard to believe the DeepSeek event that caused a stir within the artificial intelligence realm occurred only last quarter. It feels like a lifetime ago. Since then, we experienced an onslaught of news and events that built additional

