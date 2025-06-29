Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • For the quarter ending March 31, 2025, Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust’s total return was 1.69% on NAV and 6.82% on market price.
  • The fund provides monthly distributions that have been less dependent on interest rates than traditional income strategies.
  • For China, today’s trade embargo is a deflationary shock at a time when its economy is struggling with a historic bubble in real estate and debt, reinforced by a declining working-age population.
  • The fund’s AI exposure remains tactical in the names most directly exposed, such as Nvidia, given the risk of unsustainably high capex by the hyperscalers.

CPZ is an innovative solution for investors seeking income and capital appreciation in a complex and volatile financial world.

» A cornerstone long/short equity strategy works together with a preferred security and fixed-income strategy.

» This blending of global

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including U.S. growth equity, global equity, convertible, multi-asset and alternatives. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, an exchange traded fund and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in London, New York and San Francisco.  For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

