Macquarie Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Q1 2025 saw heightened policy uncertainty, tariffs, and slowing consumer spending, leading to weak equity performance and increased market volatility.
  • Macquarie Mid Cap Growth Fund underperformed its benchmark, mainly due to poor stock selection in IT and lack of exposure to strong energy sector returns.
  • Despite short-term headwinds, I remain focused on high-quality, competitively advantaged businesses with durable earnings and strong balance sheets for long-term growth.
  • I view market volatility as an opportunity to invest in world-class companies at attractive valuations, emphasizing fundamentals and disciplined capital allocation.

bussiness growth sequence:new life growing in spring

feellife

Market review

In 1Q2025, government policy uncertainty dominated the macroeconomic landscape with significant developments in tariffs, spending cuts, and immigration. The administration imposed tariffs on steel, aluminium, and imports from China, Canada, and Mexico, with more tariffs expected. The Department of Government Efficiency identified more than $100 billion in

