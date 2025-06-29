GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) is a U.S.-based company with international operations that offers an end-to-end software development platform. Revenues from U.S. accounts 81%, 16% from Europe and 2% from Asia Pacific. According to the company, its DevSecOps platform differentiates from its main competitor
Why Smart Investors Are Watching GitLab Closely Right Now
Summary
- GitLab offers a unique end-to-end DevSecOps platform, reducing costs and complexity for clients, and maintains a competitive edge over larger rivals like Microsoft.
- Despite a 25% YTD stock decline, GitLab shows impressive revenue growth, strong ARR/NRR metrics, and a rapidly expanding customer base, especially in subscriptions.
- While still unprofitable and operating in a high-risk, competitive industry, GitLab's OPEX efficiency is improving and profitability appears achievable with scale.
- I rate GitLab as a BUY due to its undervaluation, strong growth prospects, and sustained competitive advantage, but advise monitoring profitability and OPEX trends.
