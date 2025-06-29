As alt-coin OG Bitcoin is knocking on the door to all-time highs once again, it’s a good chance to review which funds are best to gain exposure, if you so choose. Cryptos are firmly in the mainstream of investing now, as the rise of
BITO: On The Verge Of A Break To New Highs
Summary
- BITO provides convenient Bitcoin exposure via futures, offering strong correlation and significant income distributions, though not a perfect 1:1 price tracker.
- Distributions are highly volatile but meaningful, totaling nearly half the share price over the past year, making total return analysis essential.
- While direct Bitcoin ownership outperformed BITO on total return, BITO's accessibility and income potential make it an attractive alternative for many investors.
- Technical patterns and momentum indicators suggest further upside, so I maintain my strong buy rating on BITO for continued Bitcoin exposure.
