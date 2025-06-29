Okta: Fairly Valued After The Dip, But No Catalyst Yet
Summary
- Okta's recent 20% stock dip reflects cautious guidance and near-term booking weakness, with management citing macroeconomic uncertainty and no upgrade to full-year growth targets.
- I believe AI enhancements in Okta's offerings are incremental, serving as margin expansion levers rather than transformative growth drivers, given intense competition and limited moat in IAM.
- Revenue growth has stabilized at mature SaaS levels (~10%), shifting the investment thesis from hypergrowth to a focus on operating margins, retention, and large enterprise deals.
- Strong gross and free cash flow margins support Okta's valuation, but near-term revenue concerns and competitive pressures temper the outlook; shares now trade at fair value.
