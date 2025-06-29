Macquarie National High-Yield Municipal Bond Fund (MUTF:DVHIX) Institutional Class shares underperformed the Fund’s benchmark by 9 basis points, returning-0.31% versus-0.22% for its benchmark, the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index, for 1Q25. Macquarie National High-Yield Municipal Bond Fund Institutional Class shares underperformed the median
- DVHIX underperformed its benchmark and Lipper peer group in Q1 2025, returning -0.31% versus -0.22% for the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index.
- Municipal bond market saw increased volatility, robust new issuance, and negative returns, with long bonds and AAA-rated segments underperforming.
- Despite short-term volatility, I expect rates to grind lower through 2025, viewing pullbacks as opportunities to add municipal exposure for attractive tax-free income.
- Municipal credit fundamentals remain strong; I recommend using volatility to increase allocations ahead of anticipated Fed rate cuts later this year.
