NeuroPace: Volatile, Uncertain, But Promising

Jun. 29, 2025 4:00 PM ETNeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE) StockNPCE
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NeuroPace has shown strong sales growth in its core drug-resistant epilepsy market, but remains unprofitable due to ongoing R&D expenses.
  • Recent topline momentum is impressive, with 2024 guidance raised and sales growth accelerating, yet operating losses have stopped narrowing and even increased.
  • The NAUTILUS trial failed to meet primary endpoints for generalized epilepsy, a major setback that limits near-term market expansion potential.
  • Despite a reasonable sales multiple and recent financing, the failed trial and persistent losses make me cautious and hesitant to increase my position.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Neuron system disease

koto_feja

In August of last year, I called NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) a stock only suited for those with strong nerves. The company, which aims to improve lives of epilepsy patients with its RNS technology, helps patients in the drug-resistant epilepsy

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.89K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NPCE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NPCE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NPCE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NPCE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News