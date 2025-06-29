Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index during the first quarter of 2025. The primary driver of outperformance in the quarter was stock selection in the Industrials, Information Technology, and Consumer Discretionary sectors.
New positions were initiated in multiple sectors, taking advantage of the volatility in stock prices.
The focus remains on finding solid companies that are attractively priced with long runways for growth in sales, income, and free cash flow.
Performance factors
