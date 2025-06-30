Macquarie Smid Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The Macquarie Smid Cap Core Fund outperformed its Russell 2500 benchmark in Q1 2025, driven by strong stock selection in healthcare and consumer sectors.
  • Despite a challenging macro backdrop—trade wars, inflation, and political uncertainty—we see small-cap valuations as attractive, with faster expected earnings growth than large caps.
  • We remain constructive on small-cap equities, focusing on companies with strong growth prospects and catalysts, while acknowledging heightened volatility and policy risks.
  • Recent M&A activity and sector allocation contributed to performance; we anticipate continued volatility but see mispricing opportunities for disciplined, long-term investors.

Financial growth graph, coins, plants and light bulb

fcafotodigital

Market review

The Fund’s benchmark, the Russell 2500TM Index, declined 7.50% during the first quarter of 2025. Smid-cap value stocks outpaced smid-cap growth stocks as the Russell 2500TM Value Index declined-7.74% and the Russell 2500TM Growth Index declined-10.80%. The large-cap Russell 1000® Index declined-4.49% while the

Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is the asset management division of Macquarie Group. MAM is an integrated asset manager across public and private markets offering a diverse range of capabilities, including real assets, real estate, credit, equities and multi-asset solutions. Macquarie Group refers to Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. Delaware Funds by Macquarie refers to certain investment solutions that MAM distributes, offers, or advises. Investment advisory services are provided to the Delaware Funds by Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust (MIMBT), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment adviser. The Delaware Funds are distributed by Delaware Distributors, L.P., a registered broker/dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and an affiliate of MIMBT. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Macquarie Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the Macquarie Asset Management's official channels.

