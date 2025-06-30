Copper prices are poised to print a record high monthly close. That bodes well for the global economy, if you buy into the whole “Dr. Copper” narrative. Resource stocks believe it. The SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (
XME: Dr. Copper Signals Upside, But The Valuation Is No Bargain
Summary
- Copper's surge and XME's 45% rally signal optimism, but I maintain a hold rating, due to mixed technicals and neutral valuation.
- XME's equal-weight structure and SMID-cap focus drive volatility, with a P/E above 18 making fundamentals less attractive after the recent run-up.
- Seasonal trends favor metals and mining in July, but resistance between $66-$71 and flat long-term moving averages temper my enthusiasm.
- While momentum and liquidity are strong, valuation concerns and cyclical risks keep me neutral on XME heading into the second half of 2025.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.