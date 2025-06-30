Alphabet Is Building An AI Empire You'll Want To Be In
Summary
- Alphabet is entering a new era of high-margin growth by integrating Gemini AI into proprietary silicon and edge devices, creating recurring revenue streams.
- The company's vertical integration, custom TPUs, and expanding ecosystem are locking in partners and driving durable, annuity-like cash flows, especially in robotics and cloud.
- Despite rising CapEx, regulatory risks, and some product fragmentation, Alphabet's fortress balance sheet and dominant cash engines provide ample runway for continued investment.
