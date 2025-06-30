[With over two decades of underperformance to their larger brethren, small-cap and micro-cap stocks are due for a deep dive review and reappraisal. This divergent performance has created significant relative valuation benefits and has opened up some compelling investment
Perspectives On Micro- And Small-Cap Markets
Summary
- Small- and micro-cap stocks are undervalued relative to large-caps, offering overlooked opportunities for investors willing to do deep research and selective stock picking.
- Many small-caps have strong balance sheets, sustainable dividends, and attractive growth prospects, debunking common misconceptions about their fragility and obscurity.
- Many investors do not realize small-cap companies are sophisticated users of the capital markets and pay meaningful, sustainable dividends making them a good basis for Fixed-Income and Dividend strategies.
- With strong fundamentals and potentially moderating rates ahead, now may be a compelling time for long-term investors to allocate to high-quality small- and micro-cap stocks.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I wrote this article myself, and I am not receiving compensation for writing this article. The Institute is a business innovation platform and educational effort with financial services firms to openly share their unique perspectives and activities to build awareness and stimulate open thought leadership discussions on new or evolving industry approaches and thinking. This interview is for informational purposes. Nothing contained herein constitutes investment advice or the recommendation of or the offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or invest in any specific investment product or service.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.