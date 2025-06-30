Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) provides supplies, especially ultra-clean parts and fluid delivery systems using gas and chemicals, to the semiconductor industry. Believe it or not, outside the AI-chip craze (mostly GPU demand), the rest of the sector has lagged for sales
If You Are Bullish On The Semiconductor Industry, You Should Love Ichor Holdings
Summary
- Ichor Holdings is a bargain play in the semiconductor supply chain, with operations reversing several years of decline and recent panic selling creating a buy opportunity.
- The company is strongly positioned for a cyclical upturn in capital equipment demand in America, with analyst forecasts pointing to a significant earnings reversal through 2028.
- Risks include customer concentration, international trade friction caused by Trump tariffs, and the possibility of global recession.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ICHR, TER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This writing is for educational and informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates herein are forward-looking statements based upon certain assumptions that should not be construed as indicative of actual events that will occur. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The author expressly disclaims all liability for errors and omissions in the service and for the use or interpretation by others of information contained herein. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.