I'll first apologize that this article is coming out a little later than usual. It's important for one to take a vacation now and then to recharge the batteries. The good news is I'm back with another round of companies for your
7 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including Two Kings
Summary
- I highlight companies with strong dividend growth, focusing on those with long streaks and consistent increases as key long-term investments.
- Dividend Kings like National Fuel Gas and Sysco extended their 55-year streaks, showcasing reliability and financial strength.
- Top performers over the past decade include HEI, LII, and SSD, all significantly outperforming the SCHD ETF and warranting deeper analysis.
- My strategy centers on selectively adding stocks that consistently beat benchmarks and demonstrate robust earnings and dividend growth over time.
