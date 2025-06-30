The intermediate-to-longer term of the U.S. Treasury Yield Curve is showing promise, with various key rates exhibiting elevated risk premiums. We are generally quite bullish about the level of the curve. Moreover, we think key rates situated between the 10 and 20-year region
TLH: Various Key Rates Are Compelling
Summary
- We've identified numerous key rates between the 10 and 20 year region as compelling, despite interim supply/demand imbalances remaining.
- The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF isolates that part of the curve with a weighted average maturity of 17.11 years and an effective duration of 12.21 years.
- Our estimate aligns with a slower economy, inconsistent monetary policy, and exacerbated credit risk. Combined, we see lower 10-20 year yields unfolding in due course.
- TLH ETF currently maintains a 30-day SEC yield of circa 470 basis points and pays monthly distributions from income earned. We see these levels being sustained in the short-run.
- Risks include potential stagflation, sustained issuances, and a resilient fiscal risk premium.
