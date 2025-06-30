Thrivent Government Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

On an annualized basis, Thrivent Government Bond Fund has outperformed the Bloomberg US Treasury Index by 59bps due to an allocation to MBS and strong duration risk management.
We maintained our MBS overweight throughout the 1st quarter, which strongly contributed to our annual performance.
For the 1st quarter, our overweight to MBS slightly underperformed US Treasuries.
Performance factors
During the quarter, the Fund underperformed the Bloomberg US Treasury Index by 8 bps. Our allocation to Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS), which saw spreads widen into lower rates and higher rate volatility, had a negative impact on performance. Generically MBS spreads struggle