Word got out last week that the framework of a trade deal between the US and China was agreed to during the middle of June. Stocks caught a modest bid from that tariff-related nugget, but it didn’t do much to change broader
PDD Holdings: Still A Buy Despite The Tariff Storm
Summary
- I reiterate my buy rating on PDD, despite recent underperformance and a challenging Q1, due to its low valuation and strong free cash flow yield.
- PDD faces headwinds from tariffs, the loss of the de minimis exemption, and increased competition, but profitability remains robust and EPS growth is expected in 2026.
- Valuation remains attractive: even with reduced EPS estimates, PDD trades at a low multiple, making it cheap relative to peers and its own fundamentals.
- Technically, shares are consolidating with potential for volatility; I’m watching for a breakout above $115-$120, but remain bullish ahead of August earnings.
