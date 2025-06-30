Tobacco companies are creating quite a steer, splitting investors into groups on Seeking Alpha. First group argues, the decline in smoking and younger, more health-conscious generations are clearly a warning sign to stay away from big tobacco as failure to hook-up youngsters
Philip Morris: ZYN And IQOS Are Killing The 'Tobacco Is Dead' Myth
Summary
- Philip Morris International's transformation to smoke-free products like ZYN and IQOS drives strong growth, higher margins, and outperformance, versus traditional tobacco peers.
- Despite a lower dividend yield than competitors, PM's capital appreciation and consistent dividend growth make it a superior long-term investment.
- Valuation is elevated at a 25.8x P/E, but justified by double-digit EPS growth, industry-leading profitability, and a future-proof product portfolio.
- PM remains a compelling risk/reward play for investors seeking exposure to the shift from combustibles to innovative, non-combustible nicotine products.
