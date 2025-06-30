Macquarie Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The Fund underperformed its benchmark in Q1 2025 due to sector allocation and stock selection, particularly in communication services, financials, and information technology.
- Portfolio changes included selling CVS, Honeywell, and US Bancorp, reallocating proceeds to CDW, CSX, and Charles Schwab for better value, quality, and growth prospects.
- We continue to emphasize discounted valuations, strong balance sheets, and consistent cash flow, believing quality value stocks will outperform in a lower-return, volatile market.
- Despite recent volatility, our disciplined value approach remains well-suited for the current environment, prioritizing downside protection and long-term outperformance.
Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is the asset management division of Macquarie Group. MAM is an integrated asset manager across public and private markets offering a diverse range of capabilities, including real assets, real estate, credit, equities and multi-asset solutions. Macquarie Group refers to Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. Delaware Funds by Macquarie refers to certain investment solutions that MAM distributes, offers, or advises. Investment advisory services are provided to the Delaware Funds by Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust (MIMBT), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment adviser. The Delaware Funds are distributed by Delaware Distributors, L.P., a registered broker/dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and an affiliate of MIMBT. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Macquarie Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the Macquarie Asset Management's official channels.