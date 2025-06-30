SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Overview

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is a fund that seeks to mimic the returns of a select group of telecommunication companies called the S&P Telecom Select Industry Index. The fund has 39 holdings, with the weight spread pretty evenly across the portfolio. Telecom stocks have traditionally been known as defensive, low-risk investments, often with high dividends, but XTL’s portfolio has undergone a transformation from a traditional telecom fund into a growth-oriented vehicle, driven by exposure to 5G, cloud infrastructure, and next-gen communication technologies.

Here are some notes from my coverage of this ETF in December 2024 that highlight this transformation:

XTL had shifted heavily toward growth-oriented telecom names, with ~60% of its portfolio in small- and micro-cap companies.

The fund’s dividend yield had dropped to just 0.56%, the lowest in over a decade, reflecting the move away from traditional income-focused telecoms.

Several top holdings at the time had negative earnings and paid no dividend, marking a sharp departure from the fund’s prior focus on stable, cash-generating giants like AT&T and Verizon.

XTL was on track for its best annual price return ever, up 35.3% YTD, outpacing the return of the S&P 500.

Momentum had become a dominant force, with Seeking Alpha assigning an A+ Momentum Grade, while dividend and risk scores were downgraded, underscoring the ETF’s evolution from defensive to cyclical growth exposure.

We are midway through the year, and a lot has happened since I offered my thoughts on how the fund would perform in 2025. Here’s an update.

XTL ETF Performance

The equity market has been on a wild ride so far in 2025 as it adjusts to the new Trump administration’s chaotic policymaking. Most of the market struggled from February to April as investors turned bearish in response to Trump’s trade