This year's Quantum.Tech USA showcased the accelerating momentum behind quantum technology, bringing together industry experts, external partners and government leaders from around the world. While there was plenty of celebration of quantum's progress to date, it was balanced by
Key Themes At Quantum.Tech USA 2025: Cybersecurity And Talent Needs
Summary
- This year's Quantum.Tech USA showcased the accelerating momentum behind quantum technology, bringing together industry experts, external partners and government leaders from around the world.
- Quantum-centric events and conferences offer excellent insight into the state of the industry as a whole.
- The past year has marked a watershed moment in the field of quantum technology, with recent advances and global initiatives piquing public interest and injecting both optimism and urgency into the space.
- In addition to discussing the progress of quantum technology from a technical standpoint, Quantum.Tech USA focused heavily on the end-user side of quantum.
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.
Recommended For You
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|QTUM
|-
|-
|Defiance Quantum ETF