NYLI Winslow Large Cap Growth ETF Q1 2025 Commentary

The NYLI Winslow Large Cap Growth ETF outperformed the benchmark for the quarter.
The Communication Services, Industrials and Healthcare sectors were key drivers of relative performance.
The Information Technology sector was the largest detractor, primarily due to stock selection.
The Fund’s lack of exposure to the Consumer Staples and Energy sectors also detracted.
Market Review
In the first three months of the year, U.S. equities pulled back following strong gains in 2024. Volatility spiked after Chinese Artificial Intelligence (AI) research lab DeepSeek released its model that was purportedly faster and cheaper to produce than its competitors