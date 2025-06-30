Brazil: A Rare Bright Spot In A Turbulent Global Market

Jun. 30, 2025 4:36 AM ET, , , , , ,
VanEck
4.84K Followers

Summary

  • As global markets navigate heightened uncertainty from trade wars to shifting monetary cycles, Brazil stands out as an emerging market that shows promise.
  • Despite global headwinds, Brazil's economy is holding up well with 2025 GDP forecasted to grow at +2.3%.
  • Brazil’s inflation is currently elevated from its central bank’s target inflation rate, but is expected to decline from 5.6% in 2025 to 4.4% in 2026.

Brazil Flag is Waving Against in the Sky.

Aoraee/iStock via Getty Images

Amid global uncertainty, Brazil stands out for its macro resilience and strong domestic sectors, offering attractive opportunities for selective investors despite ongoing risks.

As global markets navigate heightened uncertainty from trade wars to shifting monetary

This article was written by

VanEck
4.84K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWZ--
iShares MSCI Brazil ETF
BRF--
VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF
FBZ--
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
EWZS--
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF
FLBR--
Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News