  • SkyWater Technology's topline growth is impressive, but inconsistent performance and elusive profits warrant caution despite reasonable sales multiples.
  • The acquisition of Infineon's Texas fab could double sales and diversify revenue, yet the impact remains uncertain amid organic business weakness.
  • Recent quarters show declining revenues and a return to operating losses, raising concerns about near-term profitability and financial stability.
  • While the stock trades at a low sales multiple and benefits from US political tailwinds, I remain cautious and prefer to watch developments from the sidelines.
Advanced Microchip illuminated with Red Light in Industrial Environment. Computer Chip on Conveyor Line during Production and Packaging Process on Semiconductor Fab.

SweetBunFactory/iStock via Getty Images

In November, I urged a word of caution on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) as the performance was inconsistent. While the business posted impressive topline growth and sales multiples were low, real profits were elusive.

