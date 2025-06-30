The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 closed at all-time highs on Friday, surpassing their previous record from mid-February. The rebound has demonstrated remarkable resilience in US financial markets, overcoming concerns about tariff-related economic risks. Interestingly, this comes just before the "Liberation Day" tariffs that catalyzed the
Stocks At Critical Juncture As Tariff Risks Return And AI Surpasses Key Threshold
Summary
- I am bearish on the S&P 500, due to renewed tariff risks, high valuations, and signs of economic strain in cyclical sectors.
- The index's performance is increasingly disconnected from the broader US economy, dominated by a handful of tech giants whose valuations already price in massive future AI-related growth.
- AI proliferation is a double-edged sword: it may boost corporate profits, but also threatens widespread job losses; yet, stocks are only pricing in expected AI profit growth.
- Long term, I remain neutral on the S&P 500 and prefer international stocks, as the weakening US dollar and potential global retaliation could erode the US market's valuation premium.
- Trump's stance on tariffs may change with market conditions, but with the Iran-Israel conflict out of the headlines and stocks back at highs, he has room to take a more aggressive trade stance.
