Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS), a high-growth data center startup from the Netherlands, has captured the imagination of investors as of late with its break-neck speed of growth and expansion in the AI infrastructure market. Nebius Group is poised to
Nebius Group: My Biggest AI Portfolio Position
Summary
- Nebius Group is riding explosive AI infrastructure demand, posting 385% YoY sales growth and targeting $1B annual recurring revenue this year.
- Despite current losses, Nebius has a clear path to EBIT profitability and aims for 20-30% EBIT margins, supporting a strong re-rating potential.
- Valuation is justified by Nebius’ faster growth, versus peers like Nvidia, with a 10-12x 2026e sales multiple reflecting its intrinsic value.
- I see a compelling risk/reward: Nebius is my largest AI position, with multi-year sales and profit runway as AI server demand accelerates.
