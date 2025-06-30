Even though it might seem unlikely that you could achieve market beating returns by investing in a mature industry like the waste management space, that is exactly what investors in Republic Services (NYSE: RSG ) have been getting for quite

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!