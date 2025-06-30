Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: UK Cars, Planes Get U.S. Break

Professor25/iStock via Getty Images

The UK-US trade deal takes effect today, slashing US tariffs for the UK's automotive and aerospace sectors.

UK car manufacturers can now export to the US under a reduced 10% tariff quota.

The UK aerospace sector also gains a major boost, with 10% tariffs on goods like engines and aircraft parts removed today and a commitment to maintain them at 0%.

The UK is the only country to have secured this deal with the US, reducing car export tariffs from 27.5% to 10%.

However, pending issues remain on steel and aluminum tariffs. While U.K. steel exports are currently exempt from the U.S.’s 50% tariffs, this reprieve expires on July 9, after which the duties could be reinstated unless they make another deal.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) have some competition.

The global leaders in obesity medications are now facing their first major competitor in China.

Suzhou-based Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) (OTCPK:IVBXF) gained regulatory approval last week for its obesity treatment, mazdutide—a significant milestone in China's push to tackle rising obesity and diabetes rates through homegrown innovation.

Innovent first licensed mazdutide from Lilly (NYSE:LLY) in 2019, when the drug was in mid-stage testing. The Chinese company ran large clinical trials suggesting that in local patients, it appeared just as effective as Lilly's (LLY) Zepbound in helping patients lose weight.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk sharply criticized the latest version of President Donald Trump's tax and spending proposal, calling it "utterly insane and destructive."

These words come just weeks after the two appeared to reconcile following earlier disagreements over the legislation.

Elon Musk took to X on Saturday to voice his concerns. "This Senate bill will destroy millions of American jobs and inflict significant long-term harm on the country."

He argued that the proposed legislation favors outdated industries while undermining sectors critical to the future of U.S. competitiveness, particularly technology and clean energy.

Catalyst watch:

The quiet period expires on Circle Internet Group (CRCL) and Omada Health (OMDA) to free up analysts to post ratings.

Notable companies due to report include Progress Software (PRGS).

Ralliant (RAL) will begin trading after being spun off from Fortive (FTV). Ralliant was formed from Fortive's Precision Technologies segment. Fortive will concentrate on Intelligent Operating Solutions and Advanced Healthcare Solutions, while Ralliant will focus exclusively on precision technologies.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 0.2% at $65/barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.6% at $107,000. Gold is up 0.4% at $3,281.

The FTSE 100 is down 0.2% and the DAX is flat.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Juniper Networks (JNPR) +8% and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) +5% — Shares advanced after the U.S. Department of Justice settled its antitrust lawsuit challenging HPE’s $14B acquisition of Juniper, clearing a major hurdle just weeks ahead of trial.

On today’s economic calendar: