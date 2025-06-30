Plains All American (PAA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership with critical and energy transportation and storage assets in its portfolio. Plains All American focuses on the transport of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas
Plains All American: Catalyst For Growth, 1.7x Coverage, Safe Yield (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Plains All American offers an attractive 8% distribution yield, which is well-supported by distributable cash flow.
- The sale of the Canadian NGL business streamlines the portfolio and improves the percentage of EBITDA contributions from fee-based contracts.
- Permian Basin exposure is a key growth driver, positioning Plains All American for long-term transportation volume growth.
- PAA makes a solid value proposition based off of valuation: it is cheaper than other MLPs in the market, offering upside.
- The risk profile is favorable, but a drop in distributable cash flow or distribution coverage may change my positive outlook.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, MPLX, KMI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.