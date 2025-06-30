Shares of American International Group (AIG) have been a solid performer over the past year, adding 13% as the insurer has made continued progress in improving results. This has enabled substantial capital returns. I last covered shares of AIG in
American International Group: Successful Turnaround Reflected In Valuation
Summary
- American International Group's stock has outperformed due to multiple expansion, not earnings growth, making shares more expensive relative to current earnings.
- Underwriting improvements and capital returns are notable, but AIG still lags best-in-class peers and faces execution risks in alternative investments.
- Management targets 20% earnings growth and higher ROE, but further underwriting gains and reduced catastrophe losses will be challenging.
- Shares are fairly valued at 12x earnings, reflecting the turnaround. I maintain a 'hold' rating on AIG stock as buybacks slow and the upside appears limited.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.